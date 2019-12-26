Starbucks hosts after holiday “Pop-up parties”

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) – Need a pick-me-up after the holidays? Starbucks has the cure.

The coffee giant doesn’t want the festivities to end so, select locations are hosting “Pop-up parties” through the end of the year.

Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1-2 p.m. local times.

The deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-to’s.

The locations will change so, Starbucks has a website to help.
Check out starbuckspopup.com each day through December 31st to see which stores are hosting parties that day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss