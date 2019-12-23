St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 13: Containers of Johnson’s baby powder made by Johnson and Johnson are displayed on a shelf on July 13, 2018 in San Francisco, California. A Missouri jury has ordered pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson to pay $4.69 billion in damages to 22 women who claim that they got ovarian cancer from Johnson’s baby powder. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A jury has found that Johnson & Johnson’s talcum-based powder did not cause a St. Louis woman’s ovarian cancer.

The jury ruled late Friday in a lawsuit brought by 56-year-old Vickie Forrest, who testified she has used Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder for 32 years. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

The lawsuit is among several filed on behalf of thousands of women who have sued the company, claiming its talcum powder caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma.

Johnson & Johnson has said its products are safe and don’t cause cancer.