(WTAJ) — Multiple online services are reporting service outages Tuesday afternoon leaving users without their favorite media.

In total, users of Spotify, Discord, Wikipedia, Twitter, Amazon Web Services and more have reported over 100,000 problems accessing the platforms, according to Downdetector.

Spotify took to their Twitter account saying “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!” Users have reported getting logged out and receiving error messages when trying to log back in.

Online messaging platform Discord also confirmed it was also experiencing issues by tweeting “We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix,” before joking, “time to go outside everyone.”

Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudflare Matthew Prince said in a tweet that the company’s services were all operational despite the reported outages.

“No uptick in attacks,” Prince tweeted. “We are seeing local drops in traffic from some upstream providers. Not yet clear if they’re related or not. All indications: not a Cloudflare issue.”

