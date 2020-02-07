Southwest Airlines gives bonus to all employees

(CNN) — Even after a rough year, Southwest Airlines is still sharing the wealth giving its workers six weeks of extra pay.

Despite some losses in 2019, the airline managed to crank out a profit, and sharing is part of the company’s 46-year tradition.

They are giving 60,000 employees a 667 Million profit-sharing bonus.

Eligible employees will soon get a check for just over 12 percent of their annual salary, or about six weeks’ pay.

Others will get the contribution added to their retirement accounts.