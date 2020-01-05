Solidarity march against anti-Semitism, acts of hate

People take part in a march crossing the Brooklyn Bridge in solidarity with the Jewish community after recent string of anti-semitic attacks throughout the greater New York area, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK, Ny. (AP) — Throngs of demonstrators including city and state elected officials have streamed across the Brooklyn Bridge in a solidarity march against anti-Semitism and all acts of hate.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were among those taking part Sunday in the “No Hate, No Fear” march.

It was organized by New York’s Jewish community in the wake of recent anti-Semitic attacks, including a knife attack at a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City that left five people wounded and a fatal shootout at a kosher grocery in Jersey City, New Jersey.