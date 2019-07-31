Smartphone-sized air conditioning

(CNN) — When it’s brutally hot anywhere with AC is the place to be.

But what about those times when you can’t enjoy air conditioning’s cool breeze?

Sony wants to make sure that doesn’t happen, by creating a-c to go!

This is Sony’s mini AC called the “Reon Pocket”.

Its a smartphone-sized body cooling device you can actually wear in a specially designed t-shirt pocket.

It’s being crowd funded through Sony’s first flight acceleration program in Japan.

Sony says it’ll be able to lower your body temperature by 23 degrees.

And apparently, it can also be used to warm you up when cold weather blows in.

The device will start shipping next March but just in Japan for now and just in men’s sizes.

They’ll cost about 117 bucks.