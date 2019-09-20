Shamrock’s bare knuckle boxing show to be held in fight pit

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL – NOVEMBER 03: Coach, Ken Shamrock yells support to his fighter Roy Nelson (Black Trunks) of the Lions against Bryan Vetell (Red Trunks) of the Pitbulls against Roy Nelson (Black Trunks) of the Lions during their Heavyweight (265 lb.) bout at the World Grand Prix Semi-Finals at the Sears Centre November 3, 2007 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Ross Dettman/Getty Images for IFL)

NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — Mixed martial arts great Ken Shamrock is adding an extra element of retro competition to his promotion’s first bare knuckle boxing show.

The fighters in Valor Bare Knuckle’s inaugural event on Saturday night will compete in a 20-foot circular fighting pit.

The pit is surrounded by 6-foot slanted panels to keep the action in the middle of the ring, Shamrock says.

Shamrock’s eight-bout card concludes with the finale of a four-man heavyweight tournament. It will air live, September 21, at 6 p.m.

The roughly 4,000-seat venue at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge is already sold out. The fights also will be available from pay-per-view providers as bare-knuckle boxing attempts to fill the fight sports void left by the UFC, the WWE and Bellator moving their marquee events to streaming services.

Ken Shamrock, UFC Hall of Famer, 4x heavyweight world champion, and WWE legend, presents a stacked card for VBK 1.

The fights include an ‘ol school heavyweight tournament where fighters fight more than once in the same night. With heavy-hitters including Rameau Sokoudjou, Mark Godbeer, Jack May, and Mighty Mo. Also, a big heavyweight alternate fight between James McSweeney and Brian Heden. One will be crowned champion and he will be the first to become a ValorBK champion.

It gets even more exciting as Boxing star, Ishe Smith, former super-welterweight boxing champion is trying his hand(s) in bare-knuckle boxing versus UFC veteran Estevan Payan. You won’t want to miss Welterweights Mike Richman (marine vet.) and JC Llamas also battle it out!

