Seven-year-old has 526 teeth removed

(CBS) — A seven-year-old boy with an unusual medical condition had 526 teeth removed from his mouth on Wednesday.

The boy had been complaining of swelling on the right side of his lower jaw since the age of three.

A medical investigation by surgeons revealed the presence of a large growth containing multiple hard structures within the jaw.

Doctors said that this is a unique medical case and a first of its kind.

The rare lesion with teeth has been confirmed as a ‘Compound Composite Odontoma’.

The only similar case was in 2014 where 232 teeth were removed from a Mumbai teen.