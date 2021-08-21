Senators question DOJ funding for AI-powered policing tech

CHICAGO (AP) — Some Capitol Hill Democrats and civil rights advocates are concerned about how police and prosecutors increasingly use algorithm-powered technologies that may amplify racial bias.
In response to an Associated Press investigation into the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon says artificial intelligence-backed tools can “increase the potential for sending innocent people to prison.”
Wyden says he and seven other Democrats are waiting for a U.S. Justice Department response to their demand for oversight of the millions in federal funds sent to law enforcement agencies to buy algorithm-powered technologies.
Activists rallied in front of a Chicago police station on Thursday demanding the city end its contract with ShotSpotter.
