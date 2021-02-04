Scientists discover nano-chameleon, size of a sunflower seed

(WTAJ) — Well it’s said to see all that life has to offer, you have to pay attention to the little things.

Like this nano-chameleon pictured below, which is the size of a sunflower seed.

Nano-Chameleon

Scientists discovered the miniature creatures, which they say could be the smallest reptiles on earth, and the male and female lizard were discovered during an exploration in Northern Madagascar.

According to Phys.org, “The sole known, apparently adult male of the new species has a body size of just 13.5 mm, making it the smallest known male of the roughly 11,500 known non-avian reptiles.”

Scientists add that the official name for the new species is Brookesia nana.