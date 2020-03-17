Schwarzenegger, Mel Brooks post PSAs on staying home

(CNN/WTAJ) Sometimes the best words of wisdom come from the “Governator.”

In a video that’s more “Kindergarten Cop” than “Terminator,” Arnold Schwarzenegger shares the wisdom of staying home.

They were posted on twitter.

California’s former governor introduces his miniature horse — named whiskey — and lulu the donkey to help drive his point home.

Then he feeds his indoor farm animals and says “so we stay home and we eat here… Oh yes, that’s yummy!”

He also wrote a tweet to go alongside the video — which says “stay at home as much as possible.

Listen to the experts, ignore the morons.”

The video, shared Sunday night, came as current Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all bars and night clubs in California to close.

The action hero turned politician turned public service announcer shared a similar video Friday, where he used his tiny Yorkshire terrier to help teach people how to wash their hands properly.

Meanwhile, comedy legend Mel Brooks filmed a PSA with his son, author Max Brooks, saying that Max, at 47-year-old, would probably be fine catching the COVID-19 virus.

He goes on to say that if he ended up giving it to his father, who could give it to Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke, etc… then the next thing you know, he’s wiped out an entire generation of comedic legends.