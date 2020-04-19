San Marcos police identify officer killed in shooting ‘ambush,’ two others wounded

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A police officer is dead and two other officers are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night that San Marcos police are describing as an “ambush.”

The San Marcos Police Department posted on Facebook around 7:15 p.m., urging people in the area to shelter in place as they responded to an “incident” on Hunter Road. That incident was a call about an assault/domestic disturbance at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

San Marcos Police Department officer Justin Putnam, shot dead on April 19, 2020 (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

As they responded, “the suspect ambushed officers with a rifle,” according to a release from the department.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in the release. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family.”

In a Sunday press conference, Klett identified Justin Putnam as the officer who was killed at the scene. Putnam, a Texas State University graduate, was 31 and had been with SMPD for five and a half years.

“We lost a fine young man, a faithful officer and a friend,” Klett said of Putnam. “He understood what it took to police a wonderfully diverse community like San Marcos.”

Two other officers, Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart, were injured and taken to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, where they underwent surgery late on Saturday night.

Mueller has been an officer for 10 months. He previously served as a telecommunications operator with with the department for more than 11 years. Stewart has been with the department for five months. He was previously with McAllen PD for two and a half years.

San Marcos Police Department officer Franco Stewart, injured on April 19 2020 (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

San Marcos Police Department officer Justin Mueller, injured on April 19 2020 (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

During the press conference, Klett confirmed that both Mueller and Stewart are in a critical but stable condition.

The alleged shooter was preliminarily identified as Alfredo Perez De La Cruz, 46. Police say De La Cruz died due to a self-inflicted wound, according to police.

During the press conference Klett said all three officers as well as De La Cruz were wearing body armor.

Investigators say De La Cruz may have operated under several different aliases. They are working to confirm his identity and criminal record.

The call that came in of the incident stated that De la Cruz hit his wife and that other people were inside the building.

Justin Putnam (Photo courtesy the Putnam family)

“They had to make entry. As they entered he ambushed them. There was nothing they could do to escape the gunfire. He was ready for them,” Klett said of the circumstances around the incident.

Officers closed the street from Reimer Avenue to McCarty Road, which is just west of Interstate Highway 35 as the incident was going on.

Interim Police Chief Bob Klett delivers an emotional press conference Sunday morning following the deadly shooting that took the life of one of his officers and hospitalized two others.

Photos viewers sent in of the scene showed numerous police units lined up in the area.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement calling the shooting a reminder of service and sacrifice by law enforcement.

A marked bullet hole left at the scene of the shooting. (KXAN Photo / Tahera Rahman)

The intersection of Barnes and McCarty Lane is blocked off by police. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

The intersection of Barnes and McCarty Lane is blocked off by police. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

The intersection of Barnes and McCarty Lane is blocked off by police. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

“Tonight’s (Saturday’s) shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

(Report it: Tina Pennington)

The last officer killed from the San Marcos Police Department was Officer Kenneth Copeland, who was shot and killed while serving a warrant on Dec. 4, 2017.