Samsung unveils new tv with rotating screen: The Sero

Samsung revealed a new TV concept to allow viewers to easily watch widescreen and now, vertical (selfie mode) videos such as ones you find on Facebook. CES 2020 saw their debut of The Sero.

The Sero, which means “vertical” in Korean, has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations – just like a smartphone or tablet. Following its initial rollout in South Korea last year, Samsung is set to expand The Sero’s availability to several global markets in 2020.

The Sero’s display orientation technology connects seamlessly with users’ mobile devices to smoothly and naturally display content in traditional horizontal formats, as well as vertical formats designed for mobile consumption. Consumers can expect to enjoy a variety of content – including social media, YouTube and other personal videos – in whatever display orientation mirrors their mobile device.

Geared toward millennial and Gen Z consumers, The Sero features a modern design that stands out in any space and features a range of different display features for when it is not in use. A CTA “Best of Innovation” winner at CES, The Sero combines the cutting-edge functions of Samsung’s top-level displays while providing a new approach to home entertainment technology that meets the needs and habits of the growing mobile viewing audience.

“Consumers today expect TVs that can fully integrate into their individual lifestyles and Samsung is redefining the role of the screen creating delivering new digital services and creating new designs to enhance your life” said Grace Dolan, Vice President of Marketing Communication at Samsung Electronics America.

For more information on Samsung’s 2020 TV lineups, please visit https://www.samsung.com.