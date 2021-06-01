Sam’s Club sampling returns to all locations

(WTAJ) — Sam’s Club will officially re-launch its sampling and demo program this week at all 600 locations, the company announced Tuesday.

The sampling program, called “Taste & Tips” will happen on the weekends and in limited quantities. It was paused in March of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will utilize new safety measures such as sealed samples.

Chief Merchandising Officer Megan Crozler said the company has planned new and immersive sampling experiences. One of the new installments includes the Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck, which will tour the central region of the United States to give members a chance to try the Member’s Mark private brand. The food truck will feature items such as Angus beef cheeseburgers, brisket with baked beans and double dipped mini ice cream bars.

“Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sam’s Club. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs – they want to have an experience. In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs.”