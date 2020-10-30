Sam’s Club partners with DoorDash for same-day pharmaceutical delivery

File- This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows shoppers leaving a Sam’s Club in Pittsburgh. Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Club Health and Wellness. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, ARK. (WTAJ) — Sam’s Club announced its partnership with DoorDash to provide same-day delivery for pharmaceuticals across the country.

These deliveries will cover more than 500 Sam’s Club locations across 41 states and is powered through DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform, Drive, who powers direct delivery for business partners.

Sam’s Club members are eligible to receive free delivery on their first two orders up until January 31, 2022. The delivery service will have a flat fee of $7.99 for all patients after the promotion is used or expires.

Patients are asked to call their local Sam’s Club Pharmacies to schedule deliveries. Through DoorDash’s Drive Integration, drivers will deliver from Sam’s Club. The company expects prescription delivery options to be available through the Sam’s Club app sometime in 2021.

“Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient healthcare options, but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs,” said John McDowell, Vice President of Pharmacy Operations and Divisional Merchandise at Sam’s Club. “Sam’s Club has always adapted to our members changing needs, and that’s never been truer than today as we continue to evolve our ways of shopping to help them live healthier, happier lives.”

“Businesses have evolved amidst the pandemic to prioritize the safety of their communities and to adapt to new consumer habits, and our goal is to help merchants meet those demands in a way that’s best for their business,” said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer of DoorDash. “Same-day pharmaceutical deliveries have never been more important in today’s health climate, and we’re incredibly honored to team up with Sam’s Club to make that option a reality for their business and for their customers. Through this partnership, Sam’s Club can continue to provide the quality and service their patients expect, made even more reliable and safe with store-to-door delivery powered by DoorDash.”