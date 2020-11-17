Sam’s Club offers free virtual Santa sessions to members

(WTAJ) — Sam’s Club is now offering a new service to its members that will provide an exclusive virtual session with Santa Claus.

The live Santa session will be available free to Sam’s Club members and can be experienced from the comfort of your home. A diverse group of Santa’s will be able to choose from and members can also enter kids’ details for a more personalized session with Santa. A photo and video will be provided to share with friends and family and via social media for each live video call.

Sam’s Club will also give families fun ways to make the holidays special while they wait for Santa. Coloring book pages and recipes for tasty treats will be available for download. Members can also browse the toy shop for any last-minute gifts on their list.

Sam’s Club members can visit www.samsclub.com/santasession to book their live visit with Santa.