Same-day prescription deliveries available at Walgreens nationwide

(WTAJ) — Walgreens announced an expansion of their same-day prescription delivery service to allow a convenient way for customers to get medications they need, nationwide.

“Same day prescription delivery is one more way Walgreens is empowering patients to easily and conveniently manage their health,” Walgreens President John Standley said, in a press release.

Patients refilling eligible prescriptions can enroll by texting “Join Rx” to 21525. After refilling an eligible prescription, patients may select same-day prescription delivery through the Walgreens website or app. Delivery fees vary by location.

“We are pleased to make this service more widely available so that patients can refill and manage prescriptions from the comfort of their own homes and have medications delivered to their doorsteps in a matter of hours,” Standley continued.

The service is now available in nearly all locations, seven days a week.

Aside from prescription deliveries, Walgreens already has a delivery service program in place for customers in need of basic drug-store products sent to their homes.