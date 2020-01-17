Riverside students enjoying book vending machine

(WETM) – Students at Riverside Elementary School are being rewarded for their good deeds with new books.

Thanks to the Parent/Faculty Organization of Riverside, and the generosity of Hunt Engineering and the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, Inc., a customized “Book Vending Machine” is now a permanent fixture just inside the school’s vestibule.

Students can receive tokens from their teachers for the machine whenever they’re seen doing a good deed. Their friends can also report whenever someone helps them if a teacher doesn’t see it.

“That gives them a great incentive for them inside, and promotes literacy throughout,” said Riverside Principal Heather Donovan.

The vending machine offers over a dozen books for students to take home and keep.