Researchers find link between weight gain and sleeping with lights

(CNN) — A new study suggests a link between weight gain in women and sleeping with lights on. 

The study, conducted by researchers with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, looked at women who slept with a television or night-light in the room.

The results showed women had a 17% chance of gaining 11-pounds over 5 years. Those same women also had a 22% chance of becoming overweight, and a 33% chance of becoming obese.

Scientists say the study has its limits. They also say more research is needed.

