SAN JOSE, Cali. (WTAJ) – It’s being reported that UFC and WWE star Cain Velasquez is being held in jail without bail in connection to a shooting that happened near San Jose Monday afternoon.

The shooting reportedly happened just after 3 p.m. Feb. 28 where one man was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, San Jose police media relations stated on their Twitter.

Velasquez was later booked into Santa Clara County Jail and NBC Bay Area reports that sources close to the investigation said the wrestler and fighter was involved.

Police have not released details about the shooting, suspects, or the victim at this time.

According to Yahoo Sports, Velasquez trains at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, about 25 miles north of where the shooting happened. He was born in Salinas, roughly 40 miles south of Morgan Hill.

Velasquez was last seen in an MMA octagon in Feb. 2019 where he suffered a 26-second loss. He later showed up in the WWE and competed at the Crown Jewel event held in Saudi Arabia Oct. 2019 where he also lost to Brock Lesnar.