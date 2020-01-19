Remains of fallen US soldier returned to Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The remains of a soldier who was killed a week ago in Afghanistan have been returned to his family in the U.S.
The Fayetteville Observer reports the family of Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin greeted his flag-draped casket at Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg on Saturday.
The 29-year-old from Newport News, Virginia, was killed Jan. 11 by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. Also killed in the attack last Saturday was 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois.
After McLaughlin’s widow was given a moment to say goodbye, hundreds of other paratroopers lined the roadway to salute as the hearse was escorted away.