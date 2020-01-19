1  of  5
Remains of fallen US soldier returned to Fort Bragg

by: The Associated Press

Tarah McLaughlin, the widow of Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin, touches her husband’s coffin on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, on Fort Bragg, N.C. McLaughlin was killed Jan. 11 in Afghanistan. (Andrew Craft /The Fayetteville Observer via AP)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The remains of a soldier who was killed a week ago in Afghanistan have been returned to his family in the U.S.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the family of Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin greeted his flag-draped casket at Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg on Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Newport News, Virginia, was killed Jan. 11 by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. Also killed in the attack last Saturday was 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois.

After McLaughlin’s widow was given a moment to say goodbye, hundreds of other paratroopers lined the roadway to salute as the hearse was escorted away.

