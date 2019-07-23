Recall: Target salads and sandwiches

(WTAJ/CNN) — The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches, due to Listeria contamination.

The FDA says there are two brands they’re worried about right now both made by Elevation Foods, Archer Farms, and Freskët.

Officials at Elevation Foods said they found the problem after testing some Egg Salad.

Now they’re trying to figure out where it came from.

No one has gotten sick yet, but Listeria bacteria can be serious, and even deadly for some people, including kids.

If you have any of the recalled food, you can bring it back to where you bought it for a refund.