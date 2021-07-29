Recall: Sunshine Mills, Inc. voluntarily recalls pet food

(WTAJ)– Multiple pet food brands have been recalled due to possible high levels of Aflatoxin that can be harmful to pets if a large quantity is consumed in large quantities.

According to a release, Sunshine Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of the pet food Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm. These products were distributed nationally.

No health effects have been reported but Sunshine Mills, Inc. chose to do the voluntary recall as a precautionary measure as they are committed to the health and safety of their products.

If any pets have consumed the recalled products and are showing symptoms of illness, they should be seen immediately by a vetararian.