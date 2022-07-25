UNITED STATES (WTAJ) – As the jackpot continues to grows, Raising Cane’s founder has bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets in honor of every company crewmember.

Raising Cane’s Founder, Todd Graves announced on Monday, July 25 that he’s going all in for his crewmembers. This comes as Raising Canes continue to elevate what it means to care for its crewmembers.

If any of the 50,000 tickets is the lucky number, each of Raising Cane`s Crewmembers would win thousands based on current calculations.

Over the last two years, the company has added over $200 million in wage increases, announced an industry-leading program to turn general managers into millionaires [the Restaurant Partner Program] and amplified company benefits.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we`re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S:

Raising Canes is the nations fastest-growing chicken finger concept, rapidly approaching 700 restaurants in over 35 states and Guam as it opened 100 new Restaurants across 10 new markets in 2022. There a Louisiana-based fast food company.

Recently, Raising Cane’s opened it’s second store in Pennsylvania.