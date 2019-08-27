Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks

(WTAJ/CNN) — It may not feel like fall yet, but fans of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes are already in luck!

The coffee chain has declared August 27 as the first day of fall and to celebrate not only will the classic pumpkin drink be back there’s going to be a new drink on the menu.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

It’s cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Of course, Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off, as it already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling pumpkin spice lattes.

Other fall favorites will be back on the menu tomorrow too.