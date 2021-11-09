Public invited to approach Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza for first time in 100 years

Front façade of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, October 28, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WTAJ) — Members of the public are invited to walk on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza and lay flowers in front of the tomb for the first time in nearly 100 years on Nov. 9 and 10.

The event is free and open to the public between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Registration is required and can be done online. This is a rare opportunity to walk next to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is a privilege that is otherwise given only to sentinels of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, according to the Arlington National Cemetery.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own flowers, but complimentary flowers will be distributed. All visitors must have a government-issued ID for access, according to the cemetery.

The public is also invited to observe a joint full honors procession and a joint service flyover with aircraft from all military branches on Nov. 11.