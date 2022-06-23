ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WTAJ) — The amount of pollution in the Chesapeake Bay has decreased since a previous assessment.

The Chesapeake Bay Program announced that nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment levels are down significantly across the seven watershed jurisdiction areas. Nitrogen and phosphorus levels decreased by 14-percent each and overall sediment levels fell four-percent which meets the programs goal of reduced sediment by 2025.

The watershed jurisdictions include Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The states report practices they have implemented to help reduce the amount of pollution entering the bay.

77% of nitrogen reductions came from the agricultural sector during the past year, according to the program.