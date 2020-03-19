President Trump invokes federal provision to combat coronavirus

(CBS) — With all 50 states now reporting cases of the coronavirus, President Trump is invoking a federal provision to marshal resources to combat the growing health crisis.

The move comes as the White House and Congress work on financial aid packages to address the growing economic fallout.

President Trump signed the defense production act to expand the production of medical equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve never even had to think in terms of these numbers. We need millions of masks, and all of that will be ordered. We need respirators, we need ventilators; it’s a big thing because it’s a complex piece of equipment,” said President Donald Trump.

The president also announced two hospital ships will be mobilized to ease the strain on healthcare systems. The USNS comfort will be heading to New York.

“The comfort is currently in for maintenance in Norfolk. They’re going to expedite the maintenance that they can and prepare it. That’s not a days issue; that’s a weak issue, so it’s going to be a little while,” said Jonathan Hoffman: Chief Pentagon Spokesman.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. and Canada agreed to close the northern border to all non-essential traffic.

“It’s not pertaining at this moment to trade between the two countries,” said President Trump.

“It’s moving along fast. Again, there’s a great bipartisan effort going on that I haven’t really seen before to this extent,” said President Trump.

As lawmakers negotiate a larger stimulus package–the senate passed a house bill that provides paid sick days and leave and expands unemployment benefits.

“That’s roughly $100 billion that will deal with expanding unemployment insurance with paid sick leave, with more resources for our health system, and with food support for children who are no longer getting school lunches,” said Senator Chris Coons: (D) Delaware.

Nearly one in five Americans say they’ve already seen their hours reduced or been laid off.

Those numbers are rising with Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler, all temporarily closing U.S. plants because of the coronavirus.