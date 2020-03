TAMPA, Flo. (WTAJ) -- First the first time in the illustrious 36 years of WrestleMania, the "showcase of the immortals" is facing a threat that may cause Vince McMahon and the WWE to cancel the event.

A massive moneymaker, not only for the WWE, but also for the host city, the typical WrestleMania Weekend runs from Fan Axxess on Thursday Night until Monday Night RAW is over. With anywhere from 70,000-100,000 fans from all over the world, the economic impact on the host city is massive, breaking at least $150,000,000 these past few years.