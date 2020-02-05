President Trump delivers State of the Union Address

(CBS) — President Trump addressed lawmakers and the nation, in a speech the White House titled, “The Great American Comeback.”

The president outlined his achievements on the eve of Senate votes in his impeachment trial.

President Trump walked into the House Chamber, where he was impeached in December to deliver his third state of the union address.

The president made no mention of his impeachment trial, which is headed toward a likely acquittal in the Senate on Wednesday.

Instead, he stayed focused on his administration’s achievements like the economy.

“If we hadn’t reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witnessing this great economic success,” said President Donald Trump.

President Trump touted as military successes like the killing of Iran’s top general, and the appointment of conservative judges.

President Trump also presented the medal of freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who is being treated for stage four lung cancer.

“Get a bill to my desk, and I will sign it into law without delay,” said Trump.



House democrats chanted “HR3” in support of their prescription drug bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of Democratic women wore white in honor of the suffragist movement.

A handful of their party colleagues boycotted the address.