President Trump arrives in India to large rally

INDIA, (CBS NEWS) — India rolled out its red carpet for the president. Citizens of the world’s largest democracy lined the street as he kicked off his two-day tour.

Throngs in ball caps emblazoned with the president’s name packed what’s been called the world’s largest Cricket Stadium, to hear from Mr. Trump… at his biggest rally yet.

The event in Ahmedabad was called “Namaste Trump,” and it served as India’s answer to the “Howdi Modi” event in Houston, in honor of its Prime Minister last fall.

“You are living proof that with hard work and devotion Indians can accomplish anything, anything at all, anything they want,” Trump said.

The President is overwhelmingly popular here in India, where his pro-business, tough-on-terror image is widely admired.

Before he left Washington Sunday, Mr. Trump faced questions about reports that Russia is working to get him re-elected.

“I have not been briefed on that at all. Nobody told me about it,” the President responded.

President Trump will conclude his two-day tour of India here in its capital, tomorrow. But hopes for the announcement of a trade deal with India have dimmed. The white house says it has its concerns over this country’s controversial new citizenship law, which excludes newly-arrived Muslims.