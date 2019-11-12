President Trump and First Lady pay tribute to Veterans

(WTAJ/CBS) President Trump and the First Lady paid tribute to veterans who have served in the Nation’s Armed Forces at a Soldier’s Memorial in New York’s Madison Square Park.

The President addressed the crowd gathered for the city’s 100th Veteran’s Day Parade.

It is the largest parade for veterans in the nation with more than 25,000 people, including veterans and active-duty military personnel marching along Fifth Avenue.

President Trump is the first Commander in Chief to kick off the annual event.

“The men and women who have donned our nation’s uniforms are the bravest, toughest, strongest, and most virtuous warriors to ever walk on earth.” President Donald Trump

President Trump never served in the U.S. Military.

He received four student deferments and one medical disqualification, but before he was President, Mister Trump was a major contributor to the city’s Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial.