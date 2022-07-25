NEW YORK (AP) — A preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry.

Armed bandits crashed his Brooklyn church service, just as he was sermonizing about keeping faith in the face of grave adversity, police say. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead.

Miller-Whitehead who embraces his flashy lifestyle and can often be seen driving around the Big Apple in his Rolls Royce, was delivering a sermon Sunday at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead speaks with the media about his attempt to negotiate the surrender of a man accused of gunning down a stranger on a New York City subway train, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York. Miller-Whitehead, a preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor, was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday, July 24, 2022, by armed bandits who crashed his Brooklyn church service. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Police say three robbers walked in and forcefully took Miller-Whitehead’s and his wife’s jewelry before fleeing.

No one was physically injured.