Pope lifts secrecy rules for sex abuse cases

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ/CNN)– Pope Francis’ announced today that they will lift “Pontifical Secret” in clergy sex abuse cases.

Pontifical secrecy is the highest level of confidentiality in the Catholic Church. It is used at the Vatican for a number of things. But with sexual abuse, it had been used as an excuse not to hand over documents to civil authorities, for example, or not to communicate with victims about the status of their cases.

It was highly criticized at the February meeting in the Vatican on sexual abuse by cardinals and by other Vatican officials as not being in line with their efforts at transparency. And those discussions may have played into Francis’s decision on Tuesday to abolish pontifical secrecy for sexual abuse.

Sexual abuse survivor groups greeted the news as a step long overdue, they said. One prominent Chilean survivor, Juan Carlos Cruz, tweeted that it was the end of the circus of secrecy and obscurity.

Pope Francis also raised the age limit for child pornography. It is a crime to possess or use child pornography in the Vatican or by Vatican officials. And the age limit had previously been 14., the pope on Tuesday raised that to 18.

The policy and practice of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has been to report all allegations of abuse of minors to law enforcement. The diocese has complied in the past with the requests of civil authorities for information and records in these cases. That approach remains unchanged with today’s announcement.