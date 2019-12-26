Police warn parents of dangerous teen chat website

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police are warning parents about a website they say is dangerous for minors.

Westlake police wants parents to be aware of the website teen-chat.org, which promotes itself as “the #1 source for free chat for older kids and younger teens.”

The stranger chat website allows users to register with the site using an email address or to remain anonymous.

Teen-chat.org also says that teens must agree to “some important chat rules” before using the site.

Westlake police shared a screenshot from the website which showed inappropriate exchanges in the chatroom.

They state that this site is “not safe for any child, kid or teen” and advise parents to be aware of what their child is doing on the internet.