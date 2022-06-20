NEW YORK (AP) — A taxi cab headed down a narrow section of Broadway swerved onto a Manhattan sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians Monday afternoon, critically injuring three people, police said.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. in the city’s Flatiron district, a little more than five blocks south of tourist-packed Herald Square.

The yellow cab struck as many as six pedestrians, Fire Department officials said, as it swerved across a bike lane and a narrow sidewalk, before coming to rest against the side of a building.

Details on what caused the taxi to go off the roadway weren’t immediately available.

Three people were at Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The taxi driver remained at the scene, police said.