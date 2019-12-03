Police: Mother tied son’s hands during California fire

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, smoke from the Maria Fire billows above Santa Paula, Calif. The nation’s largest utility says its distribution lines have sparked no damaging wildfires since it began repeatedly shutting off power to hundreds of thousands of Northern California customers this fall. But Pacific Gas & Electric is not ruling out that failed transmission equipment may have started a fire north of San Francisco that damaged or destroyed more than 400 structures. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman placed a plastic bag over her 3-year-old son’s head and tied his hands as their Santa Paula home burned.

Santa Paula police say 47-year-old Maricela Magana Ruiz and her son were treated for smoke inhalation after the Sunday fire. Firefighters found the woman tied to a bed and the boy in another bedroom. Her motive is not known.

Santa Paula police say the blaze is believed to be intentionally set, but they are still investigating who started the fire. Authorities say there are no other suspects being sought.

Police say Ruiz was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment. She is being held on $50,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.