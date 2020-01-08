Police: Girlfriend assaulted after complaining of man’s gas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas man accused of choking and headbutting his girlfriend because she complained about the smell of his flatulence has been jailed on an assault charge.

Officers responded to a home in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Sunday afternoon following a report that Christopher Ragsdale had assaulted his girlfriend.

Police say in a probable cause affidavit that the woman said Ragsdale assaulted her after she told him his gas smelled horrible.

Ragsdale remains jailed Wednesday on a complaint of assault family violence.