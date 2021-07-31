Police: Abandoned baby’s mom charged with attempted murder

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) (WTAJ) — Anne Arundel County police say a 19-year-old woman accused of abandoning her newborn daughter in a wooded area in Glen Burnie was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder.

Police said in a news release that officers responding to a 911 call reporting a crying baby on July 14 found a baby girl with an umbilical cord still attached.

When investigators identified the mother, she was given medical treatment.

On Friday, police arrested Olivia Thompson of Glen Burnie and charged her with first- and second-degree attempted murder, assault, child abuse and other offenses.

Online court records state that Thompson is being held without bond, but don’t list an attorney. Police say the baby is healthy.