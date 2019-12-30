Philadelphia names 1st black female police chief

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo, Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw poses for a photo in Portland, Ore. Outlaw was named the new Philadelphia police commissioner (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s mayor announced the appointment of its first black female police chief who will lead the troubled department that has been plagued by sexual harassment lawsuits and racial discrimination.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday he’s hired Portland Chief Danielle Outlaw to fill the job that’s been open since August when the last commissioner abruptly resigned amid scandal.

Outlaw spent nearly two decades with the police department in Oakland, California, before being named Portland’s chief in August 2017.

Outlaw calls the new job a privilege and is vowing to restore the public’s trust in the city police department.