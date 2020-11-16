Philadelphia bans indoor gatherings, broadens virus rules

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is banning indoor dining at restaurants and indoor gatherings of any size, public or private, as the city battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley said at a news conference Monday the city also plans to shutter gyms, museums and libraries, prohibit in-person instruction at colleges and high schools, and reduce occupancy at stores and religious institutions.

The new restrictions take effect Friday and extend at least through the end of the year. City officials said dramatic action is needed to respond to an exponential growth in cases and hospitalizations.