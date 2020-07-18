Parents share ‘miraculous’ revival after son’s near-drowning

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Water safety has a whole new meaning for one Texas family after almost losing their 3-year-old son in a near-drowning accident over the Fourth of July weekend.

It started when Graham, 8, spotted his brother JD, 3, at the bottom of the pool.

Graham pulled JD up and called for help.

“We turned around and he was bringing us JD in his arms. JD was blue, his lips were blue, his hands were blue,” mom Jenna Kerr said. “He was gone.”

JD’s dad, Craig Kerr, a CPR-certified firefighter, never thought he’d have to perform a life-saving measure on his own child.

After more than four minutes of CPR, he brought JD back.

“You kind of try to prepare yourself for everybody else’s emergency, never really your own until it happens,” Craig Kerr said. “I’m just thankful that I have the experience and the knowledge and skills to be able to react so quickly.”

Jenna Kerr is CPR-certified as well, but she said she doesn’t know if she’d be able to do it as well as her husband did.

JD was rushed to OU Children’s Hospital, where he was intubated. After the tube was removed, JD told his parents what happened.

“He said ‘I sneak.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘I sneaked into the pool yesterday,'” Craig Kerr said. “It just broke my heart at that point cause I didn’t think we’d ever know what really happened.”

The Kerrs said they believe there are three important lessons to be learned.

One being if you bring a floatie in the pool, bring it back out when you’re done.

Also, they said to make sure there’s someone as the “water watcher” who is doing nothing but watching the kids.

Third, they encourage everyone to become CPR-certified or have a family member that is.

“It’s not hard to see everything, but the problem was the obstacles in the pool like floaties, besides there being big adult floaties just for people to sit on, there’s also a 6-foot huge rubber duck,” Craig Kerr said. “If it not had been for the floaties then there’s no doubt in my mind we would’ve been able to see him try to sneak into the pool.”

“I think there needs to be an adult that is not swimming, not occupied with anything else and is just kinda watching the yard, watching your pool,” Jenna Kerr said.

JD has randomly told his mom and dad more about that day.

“He said he talked to a big man through a window with a bright light. I mean, our son saw God that day,” said Jenna Kerr.

“JD’s story, in general, has been a true miracle, a testimony, he’s told him some other things like what he saw while he was asleep. He said that the big bear told him to come back home to his mom and dad and go fast,” Jenna Kerr said. “That’s coming from our 3-year-old.”

JD’s lungs are healing, and he can do nearly everything he usually does except go to high altitudes, such as on an airplane.