Paraplegic nurse fights disability discrimination

In honor of Women’s History Month, meet a nurse working to stop discrimination against people with disabilities: Andrea Dalzell.

Dalzell grew up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, in New York City. At five years of age, she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder that affects the spinal cord. By age 12, she was a paraplegic. Today, Dalzell is a registered nurse at a school on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, and she’s got a full plate.

“Full time job, I’m in school full time to get my master’s in nursing education,” she says, “I am also a volunteer. I’m also a disability rights advocate.”

Dalzell had to fight every step of the way. After earning a degree in biology, she was accepted into nursing school, but faced obstacles, starting with orientation.

“Maybe 45 minutes into orientation, I was pulled out by professors and they were like, ‘We don’t know if you can be a nurse, we don’t know if you can be here,’” she says.

Dalzell fought for her spot with the school’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion. Then, after graduating, she hit another wall. “I went on 76 interviews in about a year, and I got rejected from all of them,” she says.

She was finally able to get a desk job, until the coronavirus hit, and she worked on a COVID-19 unit at Montefiore Hospital.

“I was there for over two and a half months working COVID, lifting, turning patients, doing CPR, running full codes,” Dalzell says.

“Andrea’s like this amazing ball of energy that you just can’t contain, and that’s ready to explode at any given time in order to create light for everyone that’s within her space,” her mentor, George Gallego, says. He’s the director of the Axis Project, a self-described multidisciplinary center that caters to people with physical disabilities.

Just a few months ago, Dalzell won the Craig H. Neilsen Visionary Prize, which comes with a $1 million grant. She is using the money to start a non-profit called The Seated Position, to help create opportunities for people with disabilities.

“Don’t listen to someone else’s ‘no,’ just keep speaking up. Don’t settle,” Dalzell says. That’s the way to force change, she says.

Dalzell says The Seated Position will be an organization that not only helps those with a disability look for a job or apply to school, but she also hopes it will be the perfect middle step for those who do not know what to do after they’ve acquired a disability.