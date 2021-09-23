Panera offering free coffee to parents on National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and Panera Bread announced it is dedicating the annual holiday to parents of all kinds.

Parents and caregivers are one of the groups who want (and need!) coffee the most – and more than just one cup. On September 29, simply let Panera know at the cashier or drive-thru that you’re a parent or caregiver and you’ll receive free coffee all day – a taste of what it’s like to have Panera’s $8.99/month unlimited coffee subscription.

Currently, people can sign up for Panera’s coffee subscription here and those who sign up starting October 1 will receive free coffee through the end of the year**.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” said Eduardo Luz, Panera’s Chief Brand & Concept Officer. “We are excited to celebrate parents this National Coffee Day by giving them something they can really appreciate: unlimited coffee from Panera.”

In fact, in a recent survey, Panera found that nearly 50% of parents say it takes more than one cup of coffee to be the kind of star parent they want to be each day, and one in 10 parents need to drink more than four cups of coffee a day to keep up with their busy daily lives*.

To help make unlimited coffee easier to access throughout the day as parental figures navigate parenting trials and triumphs, Panera has created the Panera “Jump Start Jug”, a nod to the oversized drinking vessels sweeping social media feeds. The ginormous gallon-sized bottle, when filled with Panera’s iced coffee, can easily be transported around from school drop-off and weekly errands to soccer practice and play rehearsal and more. Parents do it all to fuel their families’ daily lives – the Jump Start Jug aims to fuel these moments with the coffee they need, all while providing some relatable, humorous “sip statements” found on the side of the bottle reminding parents “they’re not alone” with every sip.

Starting today, September 23, through September 29, National Coffee Day, parents and caregivers can head to jumpstartjug.com to enter for a chance to win 1 of 450 Jump Start Jugs for free.