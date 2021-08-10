Panera at-home chicken tortilla soup recalled after complaints of glove pieces

(WTAJ) — Before you get excited over a nice bowl of soup for lunch, there’s a recall to look out for.

Several containers, totaling 6,384 pounds, of Panera Bread at-home chicken tortilla soup is being recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The 16-ounce containers may be contaminated with “extraneous material,” specifically, pieces of gloves.

The USDA says soup maker Blount Fine Foods received several complaints, but no reports of illnesses.

The recalled soup was made on July 1, and has a ‘use by’ date of September 9. The products also have the establishment number “P-13130” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have the product, you’re urged to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at (866) 674-4519.