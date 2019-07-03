Outages and difficulties across Facebook-owned social media

(WTAJ) — Earlier this morning on July 3, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp all started to show issues leaving people wondering what they were doing wrong.

Currently, Facebook and their owned social media sites/apps are having issues on the East Coast of the United States, and in various other parts of the world, including Europe, as you can see from the Down Detector maps.

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

The “glitch” is causing issues with photos and videos being displayed across their platforms.

According to Mashable, Facebook responded with the following message:

“We’re aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson said.”