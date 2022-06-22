WTAJ — This trio of otters is beating the summer heat one ice cube at a time, frolicking around in a bucket of ice.

Meet Tilly and her two adopted pups, Flora and Hobson, as they dive and wiggle around in the ice, chomping on cubes and wrestling one another across several days in the video compilation above.

These popular zoo residents came to the facility as rescues as they were unable to survive alone in the wild, according to the Oregon Zoo.

The otters’ name came from three bodies of water in Oregon, Floras Lake, Hobson Creek and Tillamook River. These otters typically reside in the Pacific Northwest and survive on fish and other marine life in lakes and rivers.