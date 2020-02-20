Only on 10: Amazon driver rescues Suffolk man while delivering package

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A local Amazon driver is being called a hero after coming to a man’s rescue over the weekend.

He was making deliveries in Suffolk when he came across a man having a medical emergency.

10 On Your Side spoke to the driver who said he saw the man on the ground shortly after he arrived at the home.

Ryan Elliott said the homes in the area where he was delivering are spread out, so he’s just glad he showed up when he did.

Elliott has been delivering packages for Amazon for two years. He’s used to seeing dogs on his stops — but a delivery on Sunday afternoon was different.

“As soon as I pull up, I have a dog run up to me and once I open the door, I hear yelling – ‘Help me, help me, please,’” Elliott said.

Elliot said the dog directed his attention to the garage and he was shocked by what he saw.

“Inside the garage, there was a gentleman on the floor and he was face down, and he was yelling out for help,” he said.

Elliott jumped into action and called 911. While talking with dispatchers, Elliott learned the man is diabetic.

“I just laid there on the floor next to him and kept telling him paramedics were on the way, I’m not going to leave your side,” he said.

The man who lives at the home is named Mike.

“I was dizzy when I got up and when I hit that bottom step, that was it,” Mike said.

Mike preferred not to show his face on camera, but he said he was walking out to his garage when he believes he fainted due to his blood sugar levels.

“I cut my head and my feet are all cut up because I didn’t have my shoes on. I’m sore all over,” Mike said.

Mike is resting back at home but he said Elliot is a hero who saved his life.

“I was lucky,” he said. “I guess the good Lord was with me that day.”

However, if you ask Elliott, he was just in the right place at the right time

“When something happens just like that, it’s just instincts — jump in and you just do what anybody would do,” Elliott said.

The men hope to reunite under better circumstances in the near future.

