Jet fuel lands on playground near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Ca. (CNN) – Seventeen children were hit with jet fuel as it fell from the sky Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The kids were on the playground when the incident happened.

The children and six adults were treated for minor injuries at park avenue elementary school.

About 70 first responders were called to the scene to help treat the victims.

The federal aviation agency confirms a Delta plane headed for China experienced an engine emergency soon after take-off and returned to the airport.

Delta released a statement saying the fuel was dropped to reduce the plane’s landing weight.