Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday that Chief Rob Schroeder has initiated termination proceedings for Det. Brett Hankison.

Hankison is one of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March.

Fischer says he and Schroeder are unable to answers questions about the timing or reasoning for his pre-termination due to a state law, but the memorandum on his firing lays it out.

According to his pre-termination letter, he is being fired over his actions the night of Taylor’s death.

The letter says he violated two standard operating procedures: obedience to rules and regulations and use of deadly force.

“Based upon my review, these are extreme violations to our policies. I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Schroeder writes in the memorandum.

He said Hankison showed indifference to the value of human life when he fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, which went into a patio door and window that were covered, preventing him from verifying there was an immediate threat.

Schroeder also writes that Hankison was reckless as rounds went into a neighbors apartment.

His letter concludes by saying, “You have never been trained by the Louisville Metro Police Department to use deadly force in this fashion. Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself in the department. Your conduct has severely damaged the image of our Department we have established within our community. The result of your actions seriously impedes the Department’s goal of providing the citizens of our city with the most professional law enforcement agency possible. I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Your conduct demands your termination.”

Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO Louisville Urban League, responded to the decision shortly after.

“This is a long overdue first step toward justice. We must also understand how an officer like Hankinson makes it onto the merit board, given his troubled history with operating procedure,” she said. “It is right that he would be fired for killing Breonna and if justice had to be delayed we are thankful that it started on Juneteenth. We are not where we should be but we have started the March to justice.”

So far, no action has been taken against the other two officers involved: Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cogrove. None of the three have been charged.

Protesters have been on the streets of Louisville and beyond for more than three weeks straight calling for the officers involved to face consequences in her death.

WLKY reached out to FOP Pres. Ryan Nichols. He says he will not be issuing a statement, and that he’s unsure at this point what Hankison will do.

Hankison is also under investigation by an FBI-led task force for sex assault allegations.

The mayor said Friday that he and Schroeder are unable to answer any further questions about the termination due to state law.